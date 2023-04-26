Fees being waived for infant immunizations this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's National Infant Immunization Week.

The Southern Nevada Health District is partnering up with Immunize Nevada to waive immunization administration fees this week for certain infant immunizations.

The district said this applies to children under three years old who are underinsured and VFC eligible.

"[This] is an opportunity to recognize the critical role vaccination plays in preventing serious childhood diseases," said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the District Health Officer. "We encourage families to check with their health care providers and make sure their children are up to date on routinely recommended vaccines."

In addition to waiving certain fees, the district said there will be free giveaways available for each child getting their shots and families can enter a free raffle to win prizes including a stroller and baby monitor.

Infant immunizations are available at the following SNHD locations:

