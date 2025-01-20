Lithium mining could slow down in the Amargosa Valley. Here's how

Here in Nevada, there's been an uptick in mining interest for what are called critical minerals— resources like lithium, magnesium and copper— deemed vital to the nation’s security and economic prosperity by the Department of Interior.

Some people have pushed back, concerned about the impacts of drilling on their communities. However, exploratory mining may be on its way out for one area of Southern Nevada: 308,890 acres of public land in the Amargosa Valley, including land near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

This means a 20-year ban on any new mining operations is on the table.

Here's the memo released Wednesday, Jan. 15 by the Bureau of Land Management:

The Secretary of the Interior proposes to withdraw 308,890 acres of Federal lands located in Nye County, Nevada, for 20 years, subject to valid existing rights. The purpose of the proposed withdrawal is to protect the cultural, recreational, and biological resources of these lands.



This notice initiates a 90-day public comment period and announces a public meeting on the proposed withdrawal.



All Comments must be received by April 15, 2025.

The agency is holding a meeting to engage the public on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Amargosa Community Center.

Review the 'Mineral Withdrawal' proposal and instructions to submit your feedback to the BLM here:

A little over a year ago, in the small, tight-knit community of Amargosa Valley, local residents discovered that Canada-based company Rover Critical Minerals had been staking mining claims throughout the valley.

Locals told Channel 13 their concerns about the impacts lithium drilling could have on their already strained source of water, the Amargosa River.

“Don’t take a look at what the paper says," said resident Judy Faber. "Take a look at the impact on the people, on the water, and then make a decision. But, don’t just sign papers because they say it’s a great idea and there’s lithium."

Conservation groups also raised red flags because of the proximity of lithium drilling to Ash Meadows, which is considered a globally significant biodiversity hotspot where a dozen threatened and endangered species live.

A proposed mining site for lithium could put multiple sensitive species in danger.

Mason Voehl, Executive Director of the Amargosa Conservancy