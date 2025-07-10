Federal solar tax credit ending this year, homeowners urged to act quickly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rooftop solar panels are a common sight across Las Vegas neighborhoods, but a federal program that helped curb the cost of these systems has been terminated, leaving homeowners just six months to take advantage of the tax credit.

A new tax and spending law signed by President Trump last week slashes billions from Biden-era clean energy programs, including a 30% tax credit for rooftop solar systems. The program, originally running through 2034, will now expire at the end of this year — nine years ahead of schedule.

WATCH | What you need to know about the solar program situation

What you need to know about the solar program situation

"I don't think that consumers need a lot of help to benefit from solar, but they need a little bit of help, and I'm worried they're not going to get it," said Las Vegas local Nick Christenson.

Christenson installed his solar system in 2020 and told Channel 13 he has already seen significant savings.

"So far, it has really paid off. After that summer I haven't had a [utility] bill over $20 dollars in four, five years," he said.

In a state known for abundant sunshine, Christenson believes more people should take advantage of solar energy.

KTNV

"I hope everybody else gets the opportunity to do this because I think it's beneficial," he said.

Cost remains a major barrier to installing solar for many homeowners. The average price for a residential system ranges from $15,000 to $40,000, so the loss of a 30% tax credit could be substantial for those still on the fence.

"It does create a sense of urgency in the near term to get more projects out the door and on people's rooftops," said Greg Zegas, Managing Director of Investments of the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (NCEF).

KTNV

Zegas said the state-legislated nonprofit is tracking the changes and working to help consumers navigate the new deadline.

"We're actively talking with our contractors right now about how we can do this in a way that still benefits and protects consumers, given the time crunch," Zegas said.

"We recommend that households come to us and get the process started as soon as possible, because if you wait until, for example, October or November, it may be too late for you to get that system in place," he continued.

NCEF put together a directory of.vetted contractors you can check out here.

Despite the end of the federal tax credit, Nevadans can still benefit from the "Solar for All" funding program, which is distributed by NCEPF.

KTNV

"We have a program open where people can get a pretty significant rebate on solar. A rebate that covers more than half of the cost of a solar system," said Zegas.

He noted that the $156 million resource aims to benefit Nevada households through 2029.

For those who don't qualify for state programs but still want the federal tax credit, the clock as ticking.

Homeowners considering solar installation must complete the process by December 31 to qualify for the federal tax credit.

I asked Nick Christenson what his advice would be to other locals.

"Call reputable solar installers now and make sure that they're reputable, find out that they've been in business for a while, find out that they're part of our community and call them now and get in the queue," Christenson advised.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

