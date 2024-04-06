Federal agents investigating North Las Vegas state senator

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal agents are investigating a North Las Vegas state senator and have interviewed multiple witnesses as part of a long-running probe.

A source confirms to Channel 13 that FBI agents have repeatedly visited North Las Vegas City Hall for at least a year.

They're reportedly investigating allegations against State Sen. Dina Neal, who has represented this area for 14 years in the Assembly and state Senate.

Sources tell me Neal allegedly pressured North Las Vegas city officials over personnel decisions at the police department, involving Donovan McIntosh, a personal friend who was on the force.

Kevin Raiford, the former head of the business program Nevada Grow, told us Neal pressured him to give at least $20,000 to McIntosh to start a clothing business.

Raiford said he was ousted ostensibly under pressure from Neal after he only approved $6,000.

The senator did not return our request for comment made through one of her attorneys.

That's what we know about this case so far. We'll keep investigating and bring you updates when we learn more.