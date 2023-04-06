Federal agency sues Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino for employment discrimination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The agency that enforces federal employment discrimination laws is suing a Las Vegas casino operator, alleging it failed to provide reasonable accommodations to disabled employees.

In the lawsuit announced Thursday, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission accuses the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino of interfering with employees' rights and retaliating against those who exercised their rights, a press release states.

Since at least 2018, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino "failed to provide reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities including — but not limited to — levoscoliosis, sciatica and cancer," an EEOC spokesperson stated.

Employees with disabilities who asked for "reasonable accommodation" — a right protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act — were subject to "over-scrutiny, threats of discipline, and, in one case, discharge," the EEOC alleges.

“The ADA provides broad protections against reprisal to avoid employers preventing workers from coming forward and exercising their rights under the law. The EEOC takes such matters seriously and will continue to actively enforce this key federal law," EEOC Las Vegas office director Michael Mendoza stated in the prepared release.

The EEOC is seeking monetary damages and an injunction against the company.