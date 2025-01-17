Federal agencies issuing warnings on potential 'copycat' mass terror incidents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals know Las Vegas is home to some of the world's largest events— New Year's Eve, The Super Bowl and Formula One to name a few. With crowds that large comes the challenge of safety.

After the recent attack in New Orleans, federal agencies are issuing warnings about potential copycat incidents. I wanted to find out how this nationwide warning impacts us here at home.

"I feel safe here," said David Conaway, a Las Vegas local.

Conaway has called the valley home for nearly 12 years since moving here from West Virginia.

It is one of the reasons why I moved here, all the things to do and see, but I do feel safe here in Vegas and that is why I decided to stay here.

But, he said the recent incidents, like the Cybertruck explosion out of the Trump Hoteland the deadly attack in New Orleans, have made him more alert.

“When I am walking around in an area, casinos, hotels, I'm looking out for my family and making sure everything is ok,” Conaway said.

Federal officials are also sounding the alarm. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security recently issued a warning about the treat of vehicle-ramming attacks.

These incidents often involved rented, stolen or personal vehicles— sometimes combined with explosives or firearms.

FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in charge, Spencer Evans, spoke during the press conference on the Cybertruck explosion.

There is no evidence that these two events are connected. The only thing we have connecting them are coincidental similarities.

He reminded us how quickly these incidents can happen here. With Las Vegas' high-profile events, it's no stranger to security challenges.

With nearly 400,000 visitors packing the strip for New Year's Eve, officials emphasize the importance of awareness in busy areas like the Strip, Fremont Street and major venues.

Steel bollards were installed to prevent incidents like the New Orleans attack.

They came after a driver in 2015 jumped the curb and plowed into pedestrians in front of Planet Hollywood.

I reached out to the FBI Las Vegas division about this latest warning. In a statement, they told me in part:

“The FBI remains vigilant and, as we do every day, will continue to work with law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt, and dismantle any threats that may emerge.”

Abel Garcia: When you hear about this warning from federal agencies, what comes to mind for you as a local?

David Conaway: Well, you take it with a grain of salt, you keep your eyes open, if you see something, you say something.”