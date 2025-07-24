'Fear Dome' seeks scare actors: What to know before you audition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking to scare up a new career?

The Fear Dome is hiring “for the most intense haunted attraction in the city,” organizers shared. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

When and where are auditions?

Scare actor auditions will take place on July 26 and 27 and August 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They be located at the Circus Circus Casino in Meeting Room B, which organizers said can be found past Adventuredome. Starbucks, and the SpongeBob ride, down the escalators by the banquet halls.

Separate auditions for makeup artists will be held on August 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to organizers.

Who can audition?

Though organizers said no experience is necessary to audition, they require all applicants to be at least 18 years old.

What should I bring?

Organizers are asking applicants to bring their IDs and Social Security Cards. Headshots and resumes are not necessary, but are welcome materials as well, according to organizers.

Costumes (with the exception of masks and makeup) are also encouraged to help showcase scare skills, they shared.