FDA recalling Quaker Oats granola bars, cereal, some were sold in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is issuing a recall alert after the Quaker Oats Company announced certain granola bars and cereals could be contaminated with Salmonella.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella often have symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can get into the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the products were available at some local retailers in Clark County and online outlets. Health officials advise consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the items and throw them away.
The FDA states 43 products were affected. However, to date, Quaker hasn't received any confirmed reports of illness related to those products. Anyone with questions or concerns can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-493-9322 or by visiting their website.
You can see the full list of affected products below or by following the link to Quaker website.
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Park
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Dark Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Less Sugar Cookies & Cream
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Less Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Less Sugar Variety
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Oatmeal Raisin
- Quaker Chewy Bars - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars - S'mores
- Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Dipps - Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Dipps - Peanut Butter
- Quaker Chewy Dipps - Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps - Birthday Blast
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps - Summer Night S'mores
- Quaker Puffed Granola - Apple Cinnamon Cereal
- Quaker Puffed Granola - Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola - Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola - Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Protein Granola - Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
- Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
- Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
- Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack with Quaker Chewy
- Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Crunch & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts, and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Park
- Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay, Chips, Cookies, and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips, and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More