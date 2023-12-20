FDA recalling Quaker Oats granola bars, cereal, some were sold in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is issuing a recall alert after the Quaker Oats Company announced certain granola bars and cereals could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often have symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, Salmonella can get into the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the products were available at some local retailers in Clark County and online outlets. Health officials advise consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the items and throw them away.

The FDA states 43 products were affected. However, to date, Quaker hasn't received any confirmed reports of illness related to those products. Anyone with questions or concerns can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-493-9322 or by visiting their website.

You can see the full list of affected products below or by following the link to Quaker website.

