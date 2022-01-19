Fate of animal attraction unknown when Hard Rock takes over The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Hard Rock International takes over operations of The Mirage, management will decide what will happen to the animal attraction.

BACKGROUND: Hard Rock set to operate, lease The Mirage in pursuit of guitar-shaped Strip hotel

Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is home to a number of dolphins and big cats. 13 Action News was told no decision has been made yet as to what will become of the animals.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International — from which Hard Rock acquired operating rights to The Mirage last month — said the animals' health and welfare will be their highest priority.

As of Tuesday, that spokesperson had no information to offer about what may happen or where the animals would go when Hard Rock takes over.

Hard Rock International did not respond to a request for comment.

MORE NEWS FROM THE STRIP: Magician alters plans for tigers in Las Vegas show proposal