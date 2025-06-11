Fatalities down so far this year, but motorcycle and bicycle fatalities are up compared to 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fatal crashes involving motorcycles and bicycles are up across the state. That's according to newly released data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Year to date, fatalities are down overall across the state and in Clark County.

So far this year, Clark County has seen 115 fatalities out of 112 fatal crashes. This time last year, there were 131 reported on Clark County roads.

However, motorcycle deaths have increased by 16% in Clark County from May of 2024 to May of 2025. Bicyclist deaths have more than doubled over the same time period.

Local bike safety advocates hoped Assembly Bill 168 would significantly decrease the number of cyclists injured or killed on our roadways.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke to local bicyclists about what this bill meant to them.

However, that bill did not pass this session.

Erin Breen with the Road Equity Alliance Project previously told Channel 13 one of the biggest reasons she believes the numbers are down so far this year is because of what she calls the extremely deadly start to 2024.

"While I'm hopeful, I'm not counting my chickens," Breen said. "We're going to get to maybe a couple of months that weren't quite so terrible last year, and [the numbers will even out this year]. While they're better than they were last year, last year was so horrendous that this is not something to celebrate."

Below is the full report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety for Traffic Fatalities as of May 2025:

