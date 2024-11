PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a crash at State Route 160 and Mile marker 25, eastbound, at around 10:04 p.m., Saturday.

The crash did shut down the State Route 160 eastbound for their investigation.

The crash involved one vehicle travelling the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound travel lane.

The driver struck a metal guard rail and was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

He would later die due to his injuries at 12:31 a.m. on Sunday.