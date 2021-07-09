Fatal crash reported on 215 beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash has been reported on the 215 beltway near West Cheyenne Avenue in west Las Vegas.

The crash was reported by Nevada Highway Patrol around 8:14 a.m. It is in the northbound lanes.

NHP says that a car crashed into a crane and caught fire. One person is believed to be deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

