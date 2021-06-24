Fatal crash near I-11 and Horizon Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash near Interstate 11 and Horizon Drive.

NHP says a green SUV was traveling northbound on I-11 at a high rate of speed and failed to stay in its lane.

When the SUV went onto the left-hand shoulder, the driver over-corrected to the right and went across to the other side of the highway onto the right-hand shoulder.

The SUV overturned and the driver was ejected. He was transported to Henderson Hospital where he died.

The northbound on-ramp is closed at this time.

Motorists can expect major delays in the area. Alternative routes are recommended.

#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash on US95 NB / Horizon Ridge on-ramp. Ramp is closed. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnLine #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/6QKOckwUd8 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

