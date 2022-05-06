Watch
Fatal crash marks 51st traffic fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction for 2022

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 19:22:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday a crash left one bicyclist dead, marking the 51st traffic-related fatality within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

On Friday at 8:13 a.m. one truck crashed into a bicyclist on West Charleston Boulevard at the intersection with Scholl Drive.

A 1999 Ford truck attempted to pass the bicyclist going westbound. In the attempt, the bicyclist was ejected and collided with a stopped Toyota Tundra.

Life-saving measures were attempted but ultimately failed. The deceased was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma by medical staff LVMPD reports.

