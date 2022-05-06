Fatal crash marks 51st traffic fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction for 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday a crash left one bicyclist dead, marking the 51st traffic-related fatality within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

On Friday at 8:13 a.m. one truck crashed into a bicyclist on West Charleston Boulevard at the intersection with Scholl Drive.

A 1999 Ford truck attempted to pass the bicyclist going westbound. In the attempt, the bicyclist was ejected and collided with a stopped Toyota Tundra.

Life-saving measures were attempted but ultimately failed. The deceased was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma by medical staff LVMPD reports.