Both drivers at fault in Monday crash that injured Councilwoman Fiore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police state both drivers in a crash on Monday are at fault. The crash left Councilwoman Michele Fiore with a concussion, broken bones, and contusions.

A report provided by LVMPD revealed Councilwoman Michele Fiore collided with a 2014 Chevy Impala as it was turning into an apartment complex on Centennial Parkway.

RELATED: Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore injured in car crash, campaign says

The driver of the Impala claims to have seen Michele Fiore in her 2020 BMW in the far right turn lane before being struck from behind.

Metro Police say both drivers are at fault.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Impala was at fault for failing to yield the right of way involving a left turn at an intersection, while Fiore was at fault for failing to maintain a single travel lane.

According to LVMPD, the driver of the Impala refused treatment on the scene before returning later, while Fiore was taken to University Medical Center.