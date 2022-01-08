Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts down parts of Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at Decatur Boulevard and Hayes Place at about 12:52 p.m. involving an SUV and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive for southbound traffic and Decatur Boulevard and Evergreen Place for northbound traffic are closed.

Authorities say these closures will remain in place until the crash site can be cleared.

