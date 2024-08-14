Family says student suffered severe burns during football practice at Spring Valley High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a student at Spring Valley High School says he is now recovering from second-degree burns after a coach allegedly imposed a harsh punishment on the team.

“Punishment from your coach shouldn’t mean blisters and burns on your hands,” said Wendy Hemingway, grandmother to the student.

Hemingway said her grandson told her the practice took a dangerous turn on Monday when one of the coaches allegedly punished the team for wearing their knee pads incorrectly.

“As punishment they were told to crab walk across 50 yards of artificial turf at 104 degrees,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway’s grandson said when the players complained about their hands on the hot turf, they were instructed to crawl back on their hands and knees.

“He came home with second-degree burns on his hands, they were blistered and bandaged,” Hemingway said.

A visit to the urgent care confirmed the severity of the injuries, but now parents want to know why their kids were pushed to that level.

“I wouldn't allow my dog to walk on hot, artificial turf, let alone a human with her bare hands on it,” Hemingway said.

On Tuesday, Spring Valley High School principal Tara Powell, sent out this letter to parents:

“We are aware of reports concerning activities at a recent football practice. While we cannot discuss individual personnel matters due to privacy law, we do take all allegations seriously and the District is working to ensure that policies and procedures are followed with any investigation, and the parties involved have been contacted.



Due to a lack of staffing, all football practices are canceled for today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024.



We understand how important athletics are to our student-athletes and will provide updates as to when practice can resume.



Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Officials with the Clark County School District sent Channel 13 this statement regarding the incident:

"The Clark County School District prioritizes student safety and well-being, and we are aware of the incident at Spring Valley High School. CCSD cannot comment on matters involving individual personnel. However, the District takes all complaints seriously and follows District procedures in any investigation."

Channel 13 reached out to the Spring Valley High School football coach, Marcus Teal, to talk about the importance of heat safety in sports. He responded saying: