WATCH LIVE: Family, residents gather to 'protest for justice' on behalf of Lesly Palacio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family and friends of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio, killed in August 2020, are calling for the capture of her accused killer.

A group of people gathered at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday for a "Peaceful Protest For Justice!"

A Facebook page for the event says they seek the capture of Erick Rangel-Ibarra, accused by police of killing Palacio, and criminal charges against the entire Rangel family.

Rudy Garcia, 13 Action News

Rangel-Ibarra has not been arrested and authorities say he fled to Mexico.

His father, Jose Rangel, is accused of helping his son load what appears to have been Palacio's body into a truck outside their home.

Rangel has pled guilty to accessory charges in Palacio's death an faces up to two years in prison.