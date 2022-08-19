Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.

Las Vegas Police said they responded to the scene of the crime around 5 p.m. on Thursday, in reference to a shooting.

Upon officers' arrival, police said they located a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The male juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene.

13 Action News spoke to the family who says Junior was at a friend's house when he was shot and killed Thursday. The family went to the house where the shooting happened to speak to the residents who live there, looking for answers.

They say he was a student at Cheyenne High School and went to the house where it happened straight from school.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.