Family, friends remember teen killed in gas station shooting

Loved ones are remembering a young man killed at a gas station shooting in Henderson.

Family members identified the victim as 18-year-old Zachary Ragusa.

Melissa Fullbright is a long-time family friend of the Ragusa's.

"I hugged my kids a little tighter today because you just never know."

They never knew Zachary or 'Zach' would leave them this soon.

Saturday, Zach's family and friends gathered to remember a young man, they say was well-loved and had no enemies.

"His heart was pure and kind and he came from the type of family that took care of each other. And he was working so that he could help his mom," says Fullbright.

The teen was gunned down at a Terrible Herbst gas station in Henderson Friday afternoon at the same place where he worked.

The suspect shot three people killing Zach and leaving two others injured.

Kiana Fung is Zach's childhood friend. "It's surreal. Everything that has happened. I still haven't wrapped my head around it."

There wasn't a dry eye at the vigil. But despite the grief, Zach's loved ones were able to smile and laugh as they recalled his silliest antics. Everyone has a fond memory to share.

"We did homework together, eat a bunch of chicken nuggets... He really made me feel like everything was okay," says Fung.

Many of Ragusa's loved ones never had the chance to say their I love you's and goodbye's one last time. Their message to everyone watching.

"Cherish your loved ones. Tell them everyday that you love them. And be kind. He would want everyone to be kind," says Fullbright.

Police also identified 22-year-old Rafael Valdez as the man who was arrested in this case. He is facing at least one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

