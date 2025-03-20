Family disappears while traveling from Grand Canyon to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement is looking for a family that disappeared on their way to Las Vegas.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Jiyeon Lee, 69-year-old Taehee Kim, and 64-year-old Junghee Kim were on vacation and were traveling to Las Vegas from the Grand Canyon.

Vehicle GPS data shows they were driving a rental vehicle, which was last seen on Interstate 40 westbound on March 13, 2025 at 3:27 p.m.

They have not been seen since.

Officials say law enforcement is aware of the large, multi-vehicle accident that happened on I-40 that same day during winter storm conditions.

Arizona DPS officials say a jackknifed commercial motor vehicle was blocking the right side of the road and as traffic merged into the left lane, several vehicles didn't slow down enough, which led to another commercial vehicle jackknifing and hitting several vehicles. One of the commercial vehicles also caught fight and the flames spread to other vehicles.

In total, the crash involved 13 passenger vehicles, five commercial vehicles, and five unattached trailers.

However, the Coconino County Sheriff's Department donesn't know if the family was involved in that incident.

They were last spotted in a white 2024 BMW with the California license plate 9KHN768.

If you have any information about this missing family, you can contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523.