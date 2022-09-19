Family: Body of 75-year-old hiker located at Mt. Charleston after weeks of searching

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker missing since late August was found at Mt. Charleston over the weekend.

Rock Stanley's granddaughter confirmed the news to KTNV.

After weeks of searching, Stanley was found off the South Loop trail near Devil's Thumb, his granddaughter said.

"We are working under the assumption he did make the summit and was heading back down the south loop trail," she wrote in a text to KTNV.

Stanley's body was located during a search by Red Rock Search and Rescue, his family members said.

There was no immediate word on Stanley's cause of death, though his granddaughter noted, "We know at this point that it does not look like there are injuries from a fall."

The discovery of Stanley's remains brought "mixed feelings," for the family members who spent weeks searching for him.

His granddaughter tells KTNV they're "really grateful we can bring him home and give him a proper service. But sad and confused as to what happened."