Family affair for coffee roasting company in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — In Nevada Built: keeping Las Vegas caffeinated. Based in Boulder City, Colorado River Coffee Roasters has been serving Southern Nevada and beyond for 14 years.

13 Action News anchor Kelsey McFarland introduces us to the family behind the business.

BEANS AROUND THE WORLD

This Boulder City warehouse holds coffee beans from all over the world; including Central and South America, Africa and Indonesia.

"We source our coffees through importers on the coasts... We're small batch roasters," says Don Anderson, Owner of Colorado River Coffee Roasters.

They sell 40,000 pounds of coffee beans every year. Many of them going to local coffee shops and restaurants. They also ship to customers out of state.

"90% of our clientele is commercial," says Don.

"Right now I'm watching to make sure our temperature gets to the point where I want to drop the beans in," says Don's daughter and Master Roaster, Jana Anderson.

She's spent 7 years attending classes and perfecting her craft, which comes down to a science.

"You said this is similar to baking. But I'm seeing a lot of numbers behind you. Explain what that's like for you to work out this recipe," says Kelsey.

"It takes a minute, every time I get a new bean it takes a few loads to get the profile to where we need it," says Jana.

There's a lot of trial and error to get the temperature just right, humidity in the air can make the slightest difference in the roast.

"I don't think a lot of people know that checking the weather forecast is a big part of roasting coffee," says Kelsey.

"It is really big. Now, I'll tell you another thing. There's a smoke stack up here. If the wind is blowing really hard, we'll get some back pressure into the drum. So Jan is going to have to compensate for that also," says Don.

QUALITY CONTROL

Before the beans are packed up and shipped out, Don and Jana do some quality control, which starts with a smell test.

"You cup it with your hands," says Jana.

Then the taste test.

"Sip, spit. Clean your spoon," says Jana.

This is how a pro does it, and an amateur coffee taster.

Overall, this blend gets a passing grade.

"Nice and full bodied, 8-ish for me," says Jana.

And now it's packaged up and ready for your coffee cup. A family tradition that Don hopes will continue for years to come.

"When I retire, it's going to stay a family business. Jana and her younger sister will own it. Jana will continue to manage it and operate it. Her daughter, Kiera, is learning the business now. I hope it goes on for generations," says Don.