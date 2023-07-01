Families displaced after fire at apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, this happened on Friday at 9:29 p.m. at 4555 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Investigators said they received a report that a light fixture was on fire on the second floor of an apartment complex. Firefighters said they determined the fire was within the wall and crews were able to knock it down within 20 minutes of receiving the first call.

The American Red Cross said eight adults, 10 children, and two dogs were assisted for shelter needs.

No injuries were reported. Fire department officials said they haven't determined the cause of the fire or how much damage it caused.