Fall watering restrictions set to go in place on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time to turn off the sprinklers and adjust to the fall watering schedule.

Starting on Sept. 1, you will only be able to water three days a week and the days depend on the Southern Nevada Water Authority's watering group map, which you can see below.

Southern Nevada Water Authority

Groups A, C, and E will be allowed to water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Groups B, D, and F will be allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No watering is allowed for any groups on Sundays.

Water authority officials said watering restrictions also apply to drip irrigation. According to fall regulations, you can drip one to two days a week and use sprinklers for 12 minutes in total. They recommend that on your assigned watering days, water in three, four-minute cycles with about an hour between each cycle.

Know it's still hot in So. Nevada - but fall watering restrictions start Friday, Sept. 1. With ongoing drought, watering is allowed just 3 days a week. Fall is when @SNWA_H2O and @lvvwd see the most overwatering due to watering clocks not being changed.https://t.co/2xhbDXy4nc pic.twitter.com/xXWZ9Hfb20 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 28, 2023

Water authority officials add watering new or reseed landscapes daily for up to 14 days is allowed once per calendar year. You can call 702-822-8571 before the planting takes place so they can note that on your water account.

You can learn more about watering schedules and restrictions here.