Faith Lutheran thrift store offering affordable shopping while supporting valley school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — As a mom, I know firsthand how expensive back to school time is, from school supplies, backpacks and clothing, but what if I told you there is a special thrift store in the valley owned by a local school and run by local moms with rock bottom prices filled with quality clothing, shoes, furniture, and household items.

"What I have on today, this jacket, these jeans or from the store, and of course, my Faith Lutheran t-shirt," said Kim Groberg.

Groberg, a proud Faith mom, works at the Faith Lutheran thrift store. She showed me some back to school deals and steals you can grab right now.

"When my daughter started at Faith, and I found out that there was a thrift store, I had to be part of it," she said.

Grobert is a big part of it, bringing her background in luxury retail.

"My love of re-merchandizing and creating these little boutique environments that changes out every two weeks based on the product, we have in the store and what we want to feature," she explained. "Right now, we're doing this back to school boutique."

The back to school deals right now are out of this world, from backpacks to school uniforms to clothing, shoes and lots of brand new items.

"We even have books and office supplies," Grobert said.

Assistant store manager Julie Pijnappels has two kids who graduated from Faith Lutheran High School.

She raves about designer clothing at rock bottom prices here.

"Every day is the best day to be here because we have a sale everyday" she said.

Pijnappels said even though this thrift store has been in the valley for decades, this newest location on Rainbow Boulevard is busier than ever.

"So we have people that have shopped with us for 30 years," she said. "This is Faith Lutheran's first charity organization that we started here, and all the money that we make here goes up to the school and different programs out there, like our Mark10:14 program, and other programs get funded by the thrift store."

Pijnappels loves working here with other Faith families, and has become a thrift store celebrity through her live social media posts, promoting the daily sales.

"I am amazed every day if I'm here and someone walks in and says, 'oh Julie I just watched you on the live and I had to come in because of the sale you showed today.' I get that all the time, and I actually had a girl last week. She said, 'I call you celebrity Julie.' And I said why? And she said because of the lives and Instagram. 'I love them and it's the first thing I watch in the morning to see what the sale is to come here and shop.'"

And it's those sizzling sales in a store that's not your average thrift store.

"We are amazed at the items that we get new with tag in bags. I mean, the brands we get, the items we get every day, we're like, I can't believe this got donated, but we can offer it to the public at an amazing discounted price," Pi

Your donations are welcome at the Faith Lutheran thrift store. You also get a tax write off if you donate.

If you're interested in checking out the store, it's located at 2211 South Rainbow Boulevard.

