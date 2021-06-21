Fact-finding review looking into police shooting last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today a fact-finding review will take place into a shooting involving police in May of last year.

The shooting resulted in the death of Justin Charland.

Police say the 40-year-old was walking around Vegas Valley Drive and Lamb carrying a sword.

Charland was shot and killed after police say he lunged at officers with a sword.

Last month the City Of Las Vegas was given notice the Charland family would be filing a lawsuit against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for excessive force by the officers involved.

