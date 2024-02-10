Eyes In The Sky: Pilots monitor conditions to keep Super Bowl 58 fans safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the glitz and glamour of the Super Bowl, there's a guardian watching over all of us during the festivities.

Today, I had the chance to join the air and marine operations for a ride-along above the iconic Las Vegas Strip to witness firsthand the critical role they play in safeguarding our city.

We've all seen the tour helicopters flying above the Las Vegas Strip, but look closer and a sleek white helicopter may catch your eye.

"The A-Star, AS 350, that is what we are using for aerial surveillance and crowd monitoring," Astrid Gilbert, with Air and Marine Operations, told me.

We wanted to to show you exactly what the A-Star is capable of, so my photographer Steve Smallwood and I boarded the helicopter alongside pilot Douglas Murray with Air and Marine Operations. He is an experienced aviator with years of service dedicated to protecting communities all across the country.

"How important is it to have eyes from up above especially during large events like Super Bowl 58," I asked him.

"We are very fortunate to be here. I'll tell you. We identify threats on the ground, see different things that are happening, but we are also able to broadcast what we are seeing on our camera system down to the ground," Murray replied.

Bird's eye view over Allegiant Stadium

Murray said during this operation, there is constant coordination between air and federal and local law enforcement units on the ground.

"We are looking for anything mysterious, anything that moves, and is an evolving crowd or anything that can potentially be hazardous for the population."

As we set the chopper down on solid ground, Murray said it took an entire year of coordination between local and federal agencies to lock down security for Super Bowl 58. This includes the temporary flight restrictions on Sunday, known as TFR.

"Our Blackhawk helicopters, we are using to enforce the TFR," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said these restrictions are rules that temporarily limit aircraft from flying over certain areas, like Allegiant Stadium and the Strip, during major events.

"The only people allowed would be law enforcement, medical, and other commercial and cargo airlines," Gilbert explained.

In a city known for its spectacle, these men and women in the skies are silent guardians ensuring that the show goes off without a hitch and we can rest assured that our safety is their first priority.