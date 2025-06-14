Extreme Heat Warning issued for Southern Nevada, Arizona, and California this Father's Day

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning that will be in effect this Sunday, June 15 (Father’s Day) from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Temperatures across Southern Nevada, Northwest Arizona, and Southeast California will reach between 107 and 112 degrees. That’s unusually hot for early June and conditions like this can quickly become dangerous for those without adequate hydration and access to air conditioning.

Heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, will increase during extreme heat events like this.

Tips To Stay Safe: