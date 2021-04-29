Explosions heard in pool area of southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department is investigating reports of explosions and smell of gas on China Rain Street near Buffalo Drive and Mountains Edge Parkway in the southwest area of the Las Vegas valley.

It is believed the explosions happened around a pool in the neighborhood.

Southwest Gas responded and turned off the gas. At this time, they have not been able to find a leak or identify the cause of the explosions.

No injuries have been reported. Homes in the area have been evacuated.

The incident began around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

