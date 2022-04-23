Watch
Local News

Actions

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

Execution-South Carolina
AP
This photo provided by the South Carolina Dept. of Corrections shows the state’s death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. The agency renovated its capital punishment facility to include a metal chair with restraints facing a wall with a rectangular opening several feet away after South Carolina lawmakers added the firing squad to the state’s execution methods in 2021. ( South Carolina Dept. of Corrections via AP)
Execution-South Carolina
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 19:47:14-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s unknown how long a stay will hold off the execution of South Carolina’s first-ever inmate to be put to death by a firing squad as his attorneys pursue legal challenges.

But the issuance of Richard Bernard Moore's death warrant has renewed interest in how a state puts in motion its plans to shoot an inmate to death.

South Carolina had planned to put Moore to death by firing squad on April 29.

The state added the method to its approved capital punishment methods last year. Since then, prisons officials have been retrofitting the death chamber to add a slot in the wall through which three volunteers will shoot rifles at the condemned's heart.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH