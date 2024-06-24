Experts explain how tint on your car and home can help beat the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the valley faces another hot summer, experts tell Channel 13 that window tint is needed now more than ever. The tint isn't just to help keep you cool, but also to shield you from the sun.

“If you got your whole house tinted or your storefront or business property, it could reduce that space by 30-40 degrees depending on the film choice that you choose," said All Out Tint owner Rob Foster.

Foster said many in the community are taking advantage of the service.

That includes Bad Owl Coffee, a local shop with three locations, but just one has window tint so far though.

“On the other locations, I think we set the A/C way below 70 degrees because it never really gets that low. Here I think we set it around like 74-76," said Bad Owl Coffee manager Nikolay Korolev.

Korolov tells Channel 13 adding the tint has had a massive impact on the shop's electricity bill and that the owners plan to add tint to the other locations.

Foster said tinting does more than help keep your place cool.

“We’re also offering the security film with privacy, heat rejection, UV protection and smash and grab safety," Foster said. "We have a 8mm thick film that we put on the inside of the glass, and it would really help to help prevent smash and grab from coming in."

Similar protection is also available with cars. While Foster specializes in residential and commercial tint, Kevin Shaffer, the owner of Got Tint Window Tinting, specializes in vehicles.

He said it's a must in the summer.

“You’re going to get a 99% UV rejection and that includes UVA, UVB, you’re going to get a 98% infrared heat rejection, the highest on the market and it just keeps you cool," Shaffer said.

He said that would allow you to touch the seat belt and steering wheel almost immediately and drive comfortably.

Window tint can also have an impact on turf. Foster said a window without tint would bounce the suns rays off of it and onto the turf, acting almost as a magnifying glass, destroying the turf.

He said some of the dead spots could be from windows without tint.

"The glass and the film is absorbing all the heat, to where you're sitting here and it's nice and cool so when you're driving you don't feel the burn right here," Shaffer said.

There are no state laws over residential or commercial tint on how dark you can have the windows, however there are laws for cars.

The back windows have no restrictions, but the front side windows can have at darkest 35% VLT (visual light transparency) and the front windshield can have non-reflective tint above the AS-1 line.

There are some exceptions though, like if it's a medical necessity.

Both Foster and Shaffer say while business is booming, they're willing to work with you to get the job done.

“We do work with local companies in town. When we get that busy where we can’t support it, we’ll start contracting them to come out with us to get these houses or businesses completed," Foster said.

Foster tells Channel 13 not only do they offer tinting of the entire home or business, but you could also just purchase one room of the home to be tinted.

The business owners tell Channel 13 tint should last at least 10-15 years depending on the location of where it's placed. They say both businesses have warranties on top of the product's individual warranty and are more than willing to help if there is any damage.