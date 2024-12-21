Experts are expecting a busy holiday travel season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we quickly approach the holidays, you and your family might be getting ready to hit the road or the skies this weekend.

It's going to be another busy travel season, but Friday marked the calm before the storm at Harry Reid International Airport, which is expected to get busier starting this weekend.

Holly Noel and Mark Breyman had just arrived from Texas and were getting ready to hop in their rental car and drive to Apple Valley, Calif., to visit family.

"We didn't have any delays. You're always rushed to get there on time because they want you there two hours ahead of time," Holly said. "I think we're going the opposite way from traffic on the way back, so I think we're going to be okay. It is New Year's Day, though, so that I'm a little worried about."

Understandably so–AAA is expecting nearly 120 million people nationwide to travel 50 miles or more starting Saturday through New Year's Day.

Close to eight million will be through the air, like Kristen Deardon from San Diego, who's visiting family in Las Vegas.

"Oh, very busy, it was packed," Deardon said. "We were fogged in for a while, but now we're here."

The main concern for Reid Airport this holiday season, though, looks like it's going to be parking.

Reid Airport's parking forecast shows lots of red and congestion at Terminal 1's long-term and economy parking lots through Christmas, but the overflow lot there should have some room. Terminal 3's long-term lots should have some spots open through the holidays. However, the economy lots will likely be crowded.

While our holiday weather forecast looks awesome in Southern Nevada, severe weather in other parts of the country could eventually impact operations here, but so far so good.

"We actually had four inches of snow in Chicago this morning–they had a shutdown at O'Hare Airport this morning, but they lifted that," Andy Kegebein, visiting from Chicago with his girlfriend, said. "Our flight was at 10:45 a.m., and we got here on time. We don't have any concerns going back Monday."

Harry Reid Airport officials remind you to plan for extra time in your travel plans–get there early to find a parking spot or navigate through passenger drop-off so you're not stressing to your gate.

As a reminder, you can now reserve your parking spot at the airport ahead of time. You can do that by clicking here.