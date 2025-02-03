Expect road detours in Boulder City for new electrical infrastructure updates

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City will be undergoing some electrical infrastructure updates starting February that will result in some roadway detours, the city said on Monday.

From Feb. 3 to June 6, crews will be working on the updates on Nevada Way from Elm Street to 5th Street.

The city said the project will cause intermittent traffic detours — including pedestrian traffic — around the work zone for several months, but should have no impact on major events coming this spring. ADA access will be in place and unobstructed, the city said.

Boulder City Nevada Way 12kV Extension Project detour map in Boulder City

Most of the work will be contained to sidewalks, according to the city, but crews will need the road when large equipment is in use.

This is all a part of the city's Nevada Way 12kV Extension project, which the city said is designed to provide greater efficiency to businesses in the area operating in older buildings with older infrastructure.

For more information, visit Boulder City's website by clicking the link here.