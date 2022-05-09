Exclusive: Stopping counterfeit goods from reaching Nevada shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Online shopping exploded during the pandemic. Federal officials say there's so much money to be made, organized crime is getting involved.

13 Action News was recently given exclusive access inside a secure facility to see how officers are stopping criminals from selling their goods to Nevadans and shoppers across the U.S.

INCREASE IN COUNTERFEIT

"Every year we continue to see an increase in counterfeit merchandise, says Section Chief Laura Tapia of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She says it's bad, real bad.

"In the last year, we saw a 700 percent increase of counterfeit merchandise entering the United States," says Tapia.

Before someone tries sneaking something into Nevada or anywhere else, Tapia says, many fake goods start their journey here at the Los Angeles-Long Beach seaport.

"About 80 percent of the cargo that is arriving comes from Southeast Asia. We are at the gateway to the Pacific Rim," says Tapia.

From here her officers take cargo to be searched inside this undisclosed facility. 13 Action News was granted a rare glimpse inside.

"Once the containers arrive at this facility, 100 percent of the merchandise is examined," says Officer Angel Villagrana.

SPOT FAKE GOODS

He says staff is constantly working with business experts to help them spot fake goods.

"We're training with the trademark holders and our import specialists as well... We collect samples, we send photos to them and we help each other out," says Villagrana.

Homeland Security says counterfeit goods pose a significant health and safety risk, as well as impact the economic growth of legitimate businesses. But Tapia says that's not all.

"A lot of it is funding criminal organizations. The individual who's carrying a fake Louis Vuitton or wearing fake tennis shoes probably isn't really thinking about contributing to criminal activity," says Tapia.

And Tapia says crooks are making millions.

"If there is profit to be made, most likely someone is going to counterfeit it," says Tapia.

A good example are these Nike Jordans.

"We have had instances where a product hasn't even met the market yet. But we're seeing the product, the counterfeit merchandise coming into the U.S.," says Tapia.

In fact, there's so much merchandise coming into U.S. ports, crooks aren't even worried about trying to hide their fake goods.

"Counterfeiters are more comfortable just throwing them in a box and commingling it with a legitimate shipment," says Tapia.

ITEMS SEIZED

But persistence pays off. In one recent bust, officers seized more than 47,000 counterfeit Cialis pills and 10,000 pieces of fake designer merchandise.

If sold, it would have had the potential to bring in nearly 13-million dollars. Tapia admits, the bad guys are getting good at what they do.

"These here were counterfeit Viagra. Pfizer is the manufacturer. So they have the Pfizer brand and also the diamond shaped blue pill is a protected trademark," says Tapia.

Tapia says it's the sophisticated details that go into making so much of this fake stuff, that keeps officers on their toes.

"The hardest is just evolving, moving with the trends, knowing what is current and most of our officers are very good at paying attention to what is current," says Tapia.

