Excessive heat warning issued for Lake Mead, Mohave County through Tuesday

Posted at 3:15 PM, Aug 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service is issuing an excessive heat warning as the temperatures ramp up across our region.

This will affect the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, southern Mohave County, western Mojave Desert, and the Lower Colorado River Valley.

According to the weather service, temperatures are expected to get up to 114 degrees.

Children, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Anyone consuming alcohol or caffeine can also increase their chances of being affected by the heat.

Additionally, officials warn anyone with plans for recreation in lakes or rivers to be cautious of high temperatures on land and in the water.

