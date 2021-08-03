Watch
Excessive heat on the way back for Las Vegas area

Cooling station will open at Dula Gym
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:22:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Excessive heat is back this week in Las Vegas.

A high temperature of 108 degrees is expected today and we're expecting a high of 111 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. Because of that, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place.

It will cool down again a bit on Friday. The high temp is expected to be 107 on Friday, 105 on Saturday and 103 Sunday.

The city of Las Vegas will open a cooling station at Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, at 7 a.m. Aug. 4 due to the excessive heat forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The location will be open for anyone needing to get out of the heat from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5. Those experiencing homelessness at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center will have access to the cooling station, as well as anyone else in need.

The Courtyard will remain available for those who need a safe place to sleep after the cooling station closes at 8 p.m.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center offers a one-stop shop with access to medical, housing and employment services through a variety partners.

