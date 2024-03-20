Evicted? We look at tenants' resources in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From expensive groceries to high gas prices, many Southern Nevadans are struggling to afford the roof over their head.

In fact there's been an alarming increase in evictions here in Clark County.

Today Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia sat down with a mother who's experiencing this first-hand. We share what to do if you find yourself in the same position.

When Sarah Longoria arrived to her apartment and saw a seven-day eviction notice on her door. She says her heart dropped. "That is my biggest concern as a mother is that my children won't have a roof over her head."

Longoria, a stay-at-home mom says her husband is the sole provider for her and their three kids. "It's definitely not enough to provide for five people, pay our rent, pay our lights, and food."

She and her family are not alone. So far this year, a Clark County spokesperson tells Channel 13 that the number of evictions granted has already reached 6,251.

33,195 evictions were granted in 2023 overall.

LONGORIA: "it's like do we feed our children or do we pay our rent? Or do we pay our lights? We have to choose."

So we wanted to find out what help is available here in the valley.

Haley: "we can get them off to a good start as long as providing information."

There is a help center at the Regional Justice Center where you'll find eviction response forms, according to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Consumer Rights Attorney Nicholas Haley.

They have tenant rights classes, a unique "ask a lawyer" program offering 15-minute consultations with attorneys, and the potential for direct representation in specific cases at no cost for those who use these services.

Also, regarding the issue is not being able to afford rent, Haley says, "the Clark County Social Services Department provides CHAP assistance, they are just one of the resources, people don't know there are others out there, there is Help of Southern Nevada, Hopelink, there is quite of few agencies that can help with rent assistance."

Haley says there is a decrease in rental assistance compared to what was available during the pandemic.

Sarah, who applied for CHAPs, says she's had no luck.

After Abel told her about legal aid, she tells us she will contact them.

Meanwhile, she says the days being a stay-at-home mom are over.

LONGORIA: "I got to get out there and start working because we will continue to end up here, because we can't afford to live off one income."

Haley tells us their practice has been dedicating significant resources to address the issues discussed in this story.

For more information, both landlords and tenants can look here.