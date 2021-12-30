Everything you need to know ahead of Las Vegas' New Year's Eve celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Year’s Eve is only two days away and Las Vegas has one of the biggest celebrations in the country lined up.

It is also one of the busiest nights for law enforcement on the Strip. There will be about 1,200 officers on the Strip with another 200 downtown.

Regarding COVID-19, the same rules are in effect: masks inside, optional outside.

Freeway ramps near the Strip will start to close at 6pm, with full closures in effect by 8pm running from Mandalay Bay down to Spring Mountain.

You will also want to bundle up and wear comfortable shoes--the closed roads mean additional walking.

“There will be no glass bottles allowed on the Strip from 6am December 31 until 6am January 1," said Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Las Vegas Metro. "No large bags such as luggage, diaper bags or computer bags allowed on the Strip. And there will be no items allowed that are larger than 12x12x6, as per the ordinances.”

For those under 18, there is a curfew in place that night, so you must be with a parent while on the Strip or downtown.

If you are celebrating downtown, they will start shutting down roads at 2pm New Year’s Eve.

That includes Fourth Street and Casino Center Boulevard between Carson and Ogden avenues.

They will re-open at 4am on New Year’s Day.

MGM Resorts and Fremont Street Experience have said no additional safety protocols are planned for New Year's.

“We have to get back, the best we can, to having normal lives," said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. "I’m very comfortable that what we have been suggesting downtown that people are very respectful of each other and making sure that they respect the rights of others to be healthy.”