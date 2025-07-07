Evacuations in place as 15-acre fire breaks out in Trout Canyon

(KTNV) — A 15-acre fire has broken out in Trout Canyon, leading to town-wide evacuation, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
CCFD said that "there is no public access to this area and Trout Canyon and Lovell Summit Roads are closed. Please do not attempt to access the area or fly drones in the vicinity of the fire."
Fire officials said they have deployed urban and volunteer units, joined by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Fire Service fire suppression units, to the area. They have also shared that water drops are being conducted by aviation resources.
