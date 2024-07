SUMMERLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — Marley Steinline first appeared in the Summerlin Patriotic Parade when she was 8 years old.

Dressed as Queen Frostine from the boardgame Candyland, the experience was so good, Steinline has been coming back every single year since, each time as a different princess.

Now 21, Steinline told Channel 13 she wants to keep returning to the parade until for the rest of her life. See her interview in the video at the top of this page.