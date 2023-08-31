ESPN show 'Daily Wager' leaving Las Vegas Strip, returning to Bristol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An ESPN sports betting show that has called Las Vegas home is returning to company headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

ESPN's Daily Wager has been based out of The Linq on the Strip for three years. However, after ESPN closed a new gaming deal, company officials said it was time to move on.

"ESPN created some great content and incredible memories during our time at the Las Vegas studio," said Scott Clark, VP, Fantasy & Sports Betting Content. "With our new ESPN BET deal set to launch this fall, we felt it was best to return to our headquarters. We cannot thank everyone we worked with at Caesars Entertainment over the past few years and we wish them the best into the future."

Earlier this month, ESPN signed a new deal with Penn Entertainment, which is rebranding as ESPN Bet in 16 states this fall. That deal also meant that Penn Entertainment sold the Barstool sports brand back to founder David Portnoy.

Caesars Entertainment and ESPN opened the 6,000-square-foot studio in Aug. 2020.