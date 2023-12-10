Equine therapy brings healing and peace to UNLV students after recent shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at UNLV on December 6th, students, staff, survivors of the 1 October incident, and others impacted by trauma gathered on Saturday for a unique form of therapy — Equine-Assisted EMDR Therapy.

UNLV freshman Caitlin Higgins, who was present in the library during the shooting that claimed three faculty members' lives and injured another, shared her vivid recollections of that fateful day. "Normally, I don't remember my days in that much detail, but that day, I can remember every detail, every decision we made."

Describing the unsettling experience, Higgins mentioned hiding in the library and realizing the gravity of the situation when they received alerts. She recalled, "When they sent out the text, we were like, that's probably what all that was going on. So yeah, it was probably the shots. That was what we were hearing."

In search of solace and a break from the trauma, Higgins joined others at Western Trails Park for Equine Assisted EMDR Therapy, an innovative approach to healing using horses. She emphasized the calming effect of the animals, stating, "It's like a calming release. It's almost like the animals are taking your stress away from you."

Terri Keener, an EMDR therapist involved in the therapy session, explained the unique benefits of using horses in the healing process. "We can talk about the horses, or we can talk about the environment that we are in. We don't have to talk as directly about what the person has experienced, so that can be much more comfortable," Keener said.

Many participants, including Caitlin Higgins, echoed the sentiment that Equine Assisted EMDR Therapy brought a sense of peace and tranquility during a challenging time.

"It's like peace. So calm and peaceful," Higgins expressed.

As the UNLV community comes together to support one another in the aftermath of the shooting, the Equine Assisted EMDR Therapy session stands as a unique and effective method of providing comfort and healing to those affected by the recent tragedy.

For more information on Equine therapy, visit thestablearena.com