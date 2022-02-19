Equifax settlement to send free credit monitoring codes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of Americans are receiving emails from Equifax with codes to activate free credit monitoring. It's part of the settlement in the massive data breach from 2017.

Experian is the agency providing the free service that will protect consumers by alerting them as soon as there's an unusual change in personal financial information.

Nearly 150 million should receive the codes with instructions on how to activate an account by February 25.

KTNV Financial Analyst Steve Budin says it's not too late to sign up in the settlement and encourages those who are eligible should sign up for the service.

"Your credit report is one of your most valuable financial records," Budin said. "You need it to get a credit card, a car, a mortgage. So it’s important to stay on top of your credit score."

Due to the pandemic, officials extended the chance to file a claim until 2024.

To sign up, go to Experian.com. To view the Equifax information on the Equifax settlement, CLICK HERE.