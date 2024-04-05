Engine fire, failure causes Las Vegas-bound flight to be grounded in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTNV) — A reported engine failure and fire led to a Las Vegas-bound Southwest flight to be grounded in Lubbock.

According to the airline, the flight crew for Southwest flight #1928, a Boeing 737, reported the fire shortly after the plane taxied from the gate.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded and was on stand-by as the plane returned to the gate.

No passengers were injured. They all got off the plane and returned to the terminal.

Passenger Donnie Rundell said he thought they had blown a tire on the plane during takeoff.

"It was pretty loud. Like I said, the pilots hit the brakes and everything. They stopped and everything was good. We just had to sit on the taxiway for awhile because the brakes were hot," Rundell said. "As soon as they cooled off, the fire department escorted us back to the gate. They've got another plane coming in."

Rundell said he doesn't have any safety concerns as he waits for his flight.

"They did the best they could. Like I said, they took care of us."

As of 5 p.m., runway 17R at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport has been closed for cleaning and inspection.

Channel 13 reached out to Southwest Airlines and received the following statement.