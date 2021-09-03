End of pandemic unemployment benefits brings uncertainty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An uncertain future. That’s what some PUA applicants are facing as this federal unemployment benefit will end after Saturday. DETR says it will now focus only on regular unemployment.

“I’ve gone through all my savings and I’m still trying to help people. I’m doing some for free, but I can’t live on free. I have to pay my rent. I have to pay my bills and things like that.”

Cheryl Dille-Goodrich is a therapist and is also a PUA claimant. She’s been in limbo, frustrated it has been taking time for her identity to be verified so she can get her benefits.

“When I called PUA and talked to them about that they said, you haven’t made a claim in a long time and I said yeah, between you and DETR it’s been over six months,” she said.

Dille-Goodrich says PUA ending as the federal government did not extend the program comes at a bad time. She says the pandemic is still going on—and there are people still trying to figure out how to make ends meet.

“COVID-19 and the masking and the vaccines and the variants of that have not come to a conclusion,” she said.

DETR says three federal programs will end including PUA, and it will now focus on regular unemployment. Its latest numbers show more than 40 thousand people still filed claims under PUA. Director Elisa Cafferata says PUA claimants undergoing appeals will still get their benefits once it’s cleared up but no brand new PUA applicants will be accepted.

“So anyone who has weeks they’re eligible for, if they’re in appeals or adjudication, that support is still there,” she said.

Cafferata says DETR has been letting claimants know federal programs would be ending with no extension. She says there are still many resources available for job seekers to help find employment.

“There’s help with your resume or interview skills. There are job listings. We have training and lot of times we can pay for the trainings so you can get new skills,” she said.

Dille-Goodrich believes the federal benefits like PUA should have been extended.

“The fact that it’s ending when some people haven’t even begun it and it’s still going on, that’s not fair to them,” she said.

DETR says people who are unemployed before September 4 and are eligible to get benefits for this week have until September 18 to file for them. We do have a link to those resources mentioned here.