Enchant Christmas is back at the Las Vegas Ballpark with a brand new interactive light maze

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Enchant Christmas is back at the Las Vegas Ballpark from Nov. 24 - Dec. 31.

From the brand-new interactive light maze, to a new ice-skating path, this year's event is bringing the holiday spirit out of everyone.

“It just is magical, it’s like being a kid again," said Libbie Smith who loves Christmas lights. "It's just sttraight out of a hallmark movie. It’s just nice.”

The whole experience starts as you walk through large arches into a brand-new interactive story. The new story allows people to use scratch cards to help Santa find the missing pieces to his timepiece. The storyline changes every year.

“We started with the Grest Search here at the Las Vegas Ballpark in 2021, The Michevious Elf in 2022 and Santa’s Magic Timepiece this year," said Enchant Christmas Director of Corporate Strategy Jenna Enrico.

“Having a different experience, a different activity to do, different lights, different set-up it’s really quite unique and different and not a lot of places do things like this," said Miley Deming who also attended last year's event too.

Along with the new theme, there are several larger-than-life light displays catching people's attention, including a windmill, ornament, candles and most of all the massive Christmas tree in the middle of the maze.

“It’s quite a few lights, someone really went through a lot of work," said Craig Stam who was at the event for the first time.

The 10-acre experience is covered with 5 million lights, has a full ice-skating rink and offers several Las Vegas Local products to buy.

This is also the only Enchant Christmas experience held in Las Vegas this year. The one at Resorts World is no longer going on.

Enchant Christmas will host several themed nights including Military night, ladies night and college nights. For more information on the themed nights, hours of the event and information on ticket options, click here.