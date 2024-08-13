EmployNV hosting multiple August hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EmployNV will be hosting several upcoming August hiring events across the Las Vegas Valley for industries such as pharmaceuticals, hospitality, retail and more.
Event organizers encourage job seekers to pre-register before attending an event, but walk-ins are still welcome. You can pre-register on EmployNV.gov and click on "Find a Job."
Wednesday, Aug. 14 | Walgreens
Walgreens is holding a hiring event for three roles: 1) shift leads, 2) customer service associates, and 3) pharmacy technicians. The event will be at an EmployNV Career Hub on Maryland Parkway. The listing said referrals and registration are preferred prior to going to the event.
Event Webpage: Walgreens hiring event
Time & Location
- 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Thursday, Aug. 15 | Terrible Herbst
Terrible Herbst is having a convenience store hiring event at the Green Valley Library Business Hub. The listing said qualified candidates must have reliable transportation.
Event Webpage: Terrible Herbst hiring event
Time & Location
- 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. | Green Valley Library Business Hub, 2797 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014
Monday, Aug. 19 | RoadSafe Traffic Systems
RoadSafe Traffic Systems will be holding a hiring event for traffic flaggers and traffic control designers. The company said they offer competitive pay and benefits for full-time employees.
Event Webpage: RoadSafe Traffic Systems hiring event
Time & Location
- 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Tuesday, Aug. 20 | MGM Resorts
MGM is holding a career information session where job seekers can learn more about career opportunities with the company, how to apply, and how to get hired. The session will also include information on benefits for MGM employees.
Event Webpage: MGM Resorts career information event
Time & Location
- 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Thursday, Aug. 22 | Grant a Gift Autism Foundation
The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation will have a hiring event for openings in: 1) registered behavioral technicians, 2) postdoctoral fellows, 3) neuropsychology testing assistants, 4) case managers, and 5) board-certified behavior analysts.
Event Webpage: Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hiring event
Time & Location
- 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169