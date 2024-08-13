EmployNV hosting multiple August hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EmployNV will be hosting several upcoming August hiring events across the Las Vegas Valley for industries such as pharmaceuticals, hospitality, retail and more.

Event organizers encourage job seekers to pre-register before attending an event, but walk-ins are still welcome. You can pre-register on EmployNV.gov and click on "Find a Job."

Wednesday, Aug. 14 | Walgreens

Walgreens is holding a hiring event for three roles: 1) shift leads, 2) customer service associates, and 3) pharmacy technicians. The event will be at an EmployNV Career Hub on Maryland Parkway. The listing said referrals and registration are preferred prior to going to the event.

Event Webpage: Walgreens hiring event

Time & Location



10 a.m. — 1 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Thursday, Aug. 15 | Terrible Herbst

Terrible Herbst is having a convenience store hiring event at the Green Valley Library Business Hub. The listing said qualified candidates must have reliable transportation.

Event Webpage: Terrible Herbst hiring event

Time & Location



10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. | Green Valley Library Business Hub, 2797 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014

Monday, Aug. 19 | RoadSafe Traffic Systems

RoadSafe Traffic Systems will be holding a hiring event for traffic flaggers and traffic control designers. The company said they offer competitive pay and benefits for full-time employees.

Event Webpage: RoadSafe Traffic Systems hiring event

Time & Location

11 a.m. — 2 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Tuesday, Aug. 20 | MGM Resorts

MGM is holding a career information session where job seekers can learn more about career opportunities with the company, how to apply, and how to get hired. The session will also include information on benefits for MGM employees.

Event Webpage: MGM Resorts career information event

Time & Location



10 a.m. — 2 p.m. | EmployNV Career Hub, 3405 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Thursday, Aug. 22 | Grant a Gift Autism Foundation

The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation will have a hiring event for openings in: 1) registered behavioral technicians, 2) postdoctoral fellows, 3) neuropsychology testing assistants, 4) case managers, and 5) board-certified behavior analysts.

Event Webpage: Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hiring event

Time & Location