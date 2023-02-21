Employee arrested following shooting, standoff at Nevada's Moonlight BunnyRanch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An employee at Moonlight BunnyRanch, a brothel near Carson City, was arrested on Tuesday morning following a standoff with Lyon County police.

According to an incident report, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Communications Division received a report from the brothel at approximately 9:37 p.m. about a dispute between two co-workers at the establishment and apparent gunshots.

Several more gunshots were heard by arriving law enforcement.

After evacuating the business, LCSO personnel determined that a single employee of the Moonlight BunnyRanch had discharged a firearm, then retreated into a room within the business.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and Technology Team responded to the scene, along with resources from multiple departments, according to the report.

At approximately 12:33 a.m., the employee surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Investigations Division at (775) 577-5206 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.