Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Employee arrested following shooting, standoff at Nevada's Moonlight BunnyRanch

A Nevada sex worker is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak alleging his COVID-19 closure order is violating her rights and ability to make a living.
Courtesy: Alice Little
These are photos of the Moonlight Bunny Ranch outside of Carson City, NV as seen in Dec. 2018
A Nevada sex worker is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak alleging his COVID-19 closure order is violating her rights and ability to make a living.
A Nevada sex worker is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak alleging his COVID-19 closure order is violating her rights and ability to make a living.
A Nevada sex worker is preparing to file a lawsuit against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak alleging his COVID-19 closure order is violating her rights and ability to make a living.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:42:32-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An employee at Moonlight BunnyRanch, a brothel near Carson City, was arrested on Tuesday morning following a standoff with Lyon County police.

According to an incident report, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Communications Division received a report from the brothel at approximately 9:37 p.m. about a dispute between two co-workers at the establishment and apparent gunshots.

Several more gunshots were heard by arriving law enforcement.

After evacuating the business, LCSO personnel determined that a single employee of the Moonlight BunnyRanch had discharged a firearm, then retreated into a room within the business.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and Technology Team responded to the scene, along with resources from multiple departments, according to the report.

At approximately 12:33 a.m., the employee surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Investigations Division at (775) 577-5206 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH