LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District said crews are working on emergency repairs to an 18-inch water line in the 2800 block of West Oakley Boulevard.

In total, LVVWD said 137 customers are affected by temporary water interruptions.

The water district said they notified customers of the interruptions Thursday morning, and they expect — barring any unforeseen circumstances — repairs to be completed by 7 p.m. or sooner.